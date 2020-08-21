Illinois digging into delays in nursing home complaints

Jack Campise talks with his mother, Beverly Kearns, through her apartment window at the Kimberly Hall North nursing home in Windsor, Conn. The coronavirus has had no regard for health care quality or ratings as it has swept through nursing homes around the world, killing efficiently even in highly rated care centers. Preliminary research indicates the numbers of nursing home residents testing positive for the coronavirus and dying from COVID-19 are linked to location and population density — not care quality ratings. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The state of Illinois said it’s investigating a delay in responding to abuse and neglect complaints at long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Bureau of Long-Term Care didn’t properly process complaints from March 15 to June 30. That’s the conclusion of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Because of COVID-19, the federal government suspended deadlines for the state to investigate certain complaints. But there was no timeout under state law.

The department has confirmed certain facts in at least 17 complaints of abuse and neglect, although nursing homes might not be at fault.