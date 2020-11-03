Illinois election board to enforce COVID safety procedures election day

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – In Illinois, the election board wants to make sure this election day is a safe one. At the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, there was a long line of voters ready to cast their ballots this morning.

According to a Fairview Heights poll judge, the state is doing a lot to try to protect the staff and voters from COVID.

The poll judge said they have masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer. The judges also have barriers between them and the voters.

At the church, three precincts are voting which is contributing to the long line.

