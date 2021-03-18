Illinois announces pathway to fully reopen state, vaccine eligibility expands

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced a new path forward for Illinois to fully reopen. The state is adding a bridge phase between Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the Restore IllinoisPlan.

Gov. Pritzker said the new “bridge phase” will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations. It will be a metric-based plan.

Also, starting April 12, all Illinois residents age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The bridge phase is dependent on the percentage of residents vaccinated in the state.

All regions of Illinois are in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. Phase 5 is a post-pandemic stage.

He said this will allow things to reopen without embracing a “reckless reopening before the majority of Illinoisians have been vaccinated.”

set to announce Thursday that all Illinois residents 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on April 12

These are the metrics to reach the Bridge Phase:

  • Entire state must reach a 70% first dose vaccination rate for residents 65 and over
  • Maintain a 20% or lower ICU bed availability rate and hold steady on COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate, and case rate over a 28-day monitoring period

These To advance to Phase 5:-

  • Entire state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over
  • Meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the bridge phase, over an additional 28-day period. 

To prevent a large increase in COVID-19 cases, the entire state will revert back to an earlier phase if the state sees an increasing trend over a 10-day period, COVID-like illness hospital admissions, a decrease in ICU bed availability, an increase in the mortality rate, and an increasing case rate.

The state’s mask mandate will remain in place with current CDC guidance.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News