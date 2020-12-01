Illinois expecting first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois is expecting its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during an afternoon press briefing.

The state is expecting about 109,000 doses in its first shipment. That is enough to vaccinate 54,500 people because each will need two doses.

Gov. Pritzker said the vaccines will go to healthcare workers first then long term care workers,the long term care residents.

The governor says all of this hinges on approval from the CDC and the other necessary agencies.

