Illinois extends driver’s license expiration for senior citizens over 75

ILLINOIS – Are you a senior citizen or know an older person who hasn’t been able to get a driver’s license renewal because of the pandemic?

No worries if you live in Illinois, Secretary of State Jesse White is giving a one-year extension on driver’s license expiration dates for those 75 and older.

The extension applies to driver’s licenses expiring 2020.

All other Illinois residents also get an extension until November 1 to renew your expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, and license plate stickers.