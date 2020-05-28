Illinois files emergency rules to mandate coronavirus testing at long-term care facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois filed new emergency rules to help keep residents in long-term facilities safe. The state is now mandating COVID-19 testing in those facilities.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during today’s press briefing, “Many facilities have been great partners and they should be applauded, but long term care residents are some of our most vulnerable Illinoisans, that’s why strong compliance from many isn’t good enough”.

The emergency rules will require each facility to develop its own individualized testing plan. The facilities will also have to document an established relationship with a testing lab.

“The challenge of protecting elderly Illinoisans who live in congregate settings, many of whom have underlying conditions, is evident in the heartbreaking percentage of illness and death that have been seen nationally in long-term care facilities,” said Pritzker.

Nurses with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health have been providing free testing of nursing home residents. The state has also delivered PPE to every nursing home in the state.