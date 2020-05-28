Breaking News
IL: 5,083 deaths/ 114,306 cases; MO: 707 deaths/ 12,673 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Illinois files emergency rules to mandate coronavirus testing at long-term care facilities

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois filed new emergency rules to help keep residents in long-term facilities safe. The state is now mandating COVID-19 testing in those facilities.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during today’s press briefing, “Many facilities have been great partners and they should be applauded, but long term care residents are some of our most vulnerable Illinoisans, that’s why strong compliance from many isn’t good enough”.

The emergency rules will require each facility to develop its own individualized testing plan.  The facilities will also have to document an established relationship with a testing lab.

“The challenge of protecting elderly Illinoisans who live in congregate settings, many of whom have underlying conditions, is evident in the heartbreaking percentage of illness and death that have been seen nationally in long-term care facilities,” said Pritzker.

Nurses with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health have been providing free testing of nursing home residents. The state has also delivered PPE to every nursing home in the state.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News