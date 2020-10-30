Illinois gaming board approves casino gaming at Fairmount Park

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – While many businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic the Racetrack has announced that it will be expanding offering more fun in many opportunities for employment.

Fairmount Park Race Track announced the Illinois Gaming Board approved them to move forward with their racino development.

The 2019 gaming expansion law Governor Pritzker signed in 2019 brought about many changes – casino gaming was authorized for the first time in the state’s history at four racetracks across Illinois. This brought lots, table games, and sports betting to race tracks.

This would be the very first of its kind in southern Illinois.

The Facebook post thanked their president and general Manager Melissa Helton for pushing this project forward. She addressed the board and talked about Fairmount Park surviving hardships even before the pandemic.

e would like to send a big Thank You, to Melissa Helton, President and General Manager of Fairmount Park Race Track. With her guidance and determination we are extremely excited to announce that we have been granted approval by the Illinois Gaming Board, to take the next steps pic.twitter.com/GLN8N7tl1q — Fairmount Park (@FairmountParkIL) October 29, 2020

She said the project will bring horse racing back. Taxes will be of benefit to Collinsville, Madison County, and surrounding areas.

Aside from all of the fun, the Racino will bring even more importantly about 400 jobs that will come from this expansion. Helton says 25% of minorities are working and they are continuing to focus on inclusion and equal opportunity.

Latest headlines: