Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 879 deaths/ 15,983 cases IL: 6,289 deaths/ 131,871 cases.

Illinois Girl Scouts tackling questions on race and the pandemic

EFFINGHAM, Ill. – The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are tackling questions on race and the pandemic. Loretta Graham told us how they teach the scouts about equity and safety.
Learn how the Girl Scouts are helping girls through this tough time at GSofSI.org.

