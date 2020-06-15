Illinois Girl Scouts tackling questions on race and the pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A second man has been charged in the murder of retired Metropolitan Police Captain David Dorn. He was killed while working as a security officer at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. Looters broke into the store on the night of June 2 and Dorn was fatally shot.

Mark Jackson, 22, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, robbery, and burglary. Surveillance video from the store showed Jackson and a third person driving away from the scene in a Pontiac G6 that night. His debit card and a fingerprint was allegedly found inside the store.