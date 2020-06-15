EFFINGHAM, Ill. – The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are tackling questions on race and the pandemic. Loretta Graham told us how they teach the scouts about equity and safety.
Learn how the Girl Scouts are helping girls through this tough time at GSofSI.org.
Illinois Girl Scouts tackling questions on race and the pandemic
EFFINGHAM, Ill. – The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are tackling questions on race and the pandemic. Loretta Graham told us how they teach the scouts about equity and safety.