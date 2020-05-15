Illinois GOP members send letter to Congress trying to prevent governors from withholding funds to those reopening early

ST. LOUIS – The 5 members of the Illinois GOP delegation sent a letter to Congress today, urging them to take action to prevent governors from withholding federal funds for local governments.

U.S. Representatives Mike Bost, (IL-12), Darin LaHood (IL-18), John Shimkus (IL-13), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), and Rodney Davis (IL-13) are the members that sent the letter.

The letter comes after Governor Pritzker threatened to withhold federal funding for local municipalities that try to reopen against his orders.

In a joint statement from the Congressmen, they say they heard from many mayors, sheriffs, elected officials and residents concerned the governor’s Restore Illinois plan will cripple the livelihoods of communities.

The statement also says many municipalities have laid out their own plans that are within federal guidelines.

Madison County is one community that allowed businesses to reopen against Gov. Pritzker’s policies.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker responded during today’s daily briefing, saying he knows that the congressmen know that the executive orders of the state need to be followed and that they will use enforcement as necessary when people are ignoring the rules that would keep people safe in their communities.