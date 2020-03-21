Illinois reporting 753 cases; 6 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois is reporting 168 new cases of coronavirus. A Cook County man in his 70’s has died, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 6. The 753 cases are now in 26 counties. The ages of patients range from 3-99.
A “stay-at-home” order will go into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and last through April 7. It will still allow the state’s 12.6 million residents to seek essentials including groceries and medicine.
Pritzker says the move could potentially prevent tens of thousands” of deaths. He says people can continue to shop for groceries, visit pharmacies and gas stations, exercise outdoors and pick up meals from restaurants.