Illinois governor calls the idea of statewide curfew ‘interesting’

CHICAGO, Ill. - Could a curfew be coming to Illinois in order to maintain social distancing across the state? Governor JB Pritzker was asked that question during his daily press briefing.

The governor started Sunday's briefing while wearing a face mask in accordance with the new guidelines released at the end of last week by the CDC. Pritzker called the curfew idea "interesting" but said the state has no plans of implementing one.

Pritzker also announced a special state-funded program to help emergency child care centers. In addition to making expanded child care available for free or for a big discount. The state is also paying a premium, 30 percent higher to child care service centers.