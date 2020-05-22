Illinois governor responds to Trump’s call to reopen churches

WASHINGTON – Hours after President Trump called on governors to reopen churches and houses of worship, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is going to continue to operate on data and science.

President Trump used a stern tone when he issued a message this afternoon to the country’s governors, “If there is any question, they are going to have to call me, but they are not going to be successful in this call.”

Gov. Pritzker was asked about his plans to reopen houses of worship and President Trump’s threat to overrule him.

Pritzker said, “We are gradually moving that direction but the most important thing is that we don’t want parishioners to get ill because their faith leader brought them together.”

Pritzker went on to say he hopes faith leaders do what a vast majority of them have done which is to worship online or in other capacities like outdoors or with drive-ins.