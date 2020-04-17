Breaking News
IL: 1,072 deaths/25,733 cases; MO: 152 deaths/5,111 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Illinois Governor shows he’s All In Illinois with a stop to the Shedd Aquarium

Data pix.

CHICAGO- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made a stop by the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to promote the state's #AllInIllinois campaign.

On his Facebook page, he released a video with some penguins. The post says "Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now — even my penguin friend Wellington agrees. Thank you to everyone at the Shedd Aquarium for their commitment to being ALL IN."

There are ways you can show how you can be #AllInIllinois. You and your families can join us by coloring and sharing our printable signs here: allin.illinois.gov

