Illinois governor’s critique of federal virus response angers Pres. Trump

CHICAGO (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus.

Pritzker tells CNN’s “State of The Union” that Illinois got a recent supply but it was a fraction of what was requested from the federal government.

The comments prompted angry tweets from President Donald Trump who says governors should not be “blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.”

Pritzker says Illinois is buying supplies on the open market and competing with other states also in need of supplies. He said it’s a bad system.

The state has 1,049 cases of the coronavirus. Nine people have died.

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020