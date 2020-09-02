Illinois House panel to investigate long-serving speaker

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois House has formed a special panel to investigate Speaker Michael Madigan, who has been implicated in a federal bribery probe.

Republicans petitioned to form the committee earlier this week, saying Wednesday that the House must “do its job and conduct a thorough investigation.”

Republicans and some Democrats have called on Madigan to step down after federal prosecutors named him by title in a criminal investigation in which ComEd acknowledges engaging in bribery in the Capitol.

Madigan hasn’t been charged and repeated Wednesday that he hasn’t engaged in wrongdoing.