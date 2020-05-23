Illinois House passes casino legislation pushed by Lightfoot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois House has passed legislation that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pushing for that would change the tax structure for a casino in the city. As of late Saturday afternoon, lawmakers had yet to pass a budget.

But on Friday night, lawmakers appeared poised to consider As of late Saturday afternoon, the Illinois House had not yet passed a budget for the next year. But the House is poised to consider a $42.64 billion operating budget for next year, a 6.8% increase over current spending, that relies heavily on money from the federal government.