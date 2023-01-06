ILLINOIS — Early this morning, the Illinois House passed contentious gun legislation that would outlaw assault weapons statewide. However, the bill has not yet become law. The Protect Illinois Communities Act is the name of the bill.

Supporters argue that the bill is a step in the right direction towards making Illinois safer. Opponents argue that the legislation harms legal gun owners.

The vote took place shortly before one o’clock this morning during a Lame Duck session. The bill was approved by a vote of 64 to 43, with one Republican voting in favor. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, one of the bill’s backers, was present during the debate. Pritzker said he plans to sign the law as soon as possible.

The measure prohibits the production, sale, and ownership of certain types of assault weapons. It prohibits the use of high-capacity ammunition magazines. There are some exceptions to the law, including current military personnel.

Assault weapon owners must register their firearms with the state within 300 days. The legislation was amended before it was passed. Most people under the age of 21 could not obtain a handgun owner’s identity card under the original statute.

With the approval of a parent, the age limit was reduced to 18. The original legislation also prohibited ammunition magazines with more than ten rounds. This restriction was reduced to 12 rounds.

The legislation was spurred by a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park last year, which killed seven people and injured several more.