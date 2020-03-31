Illinois inmate dies from COVI-19; dozens more sickened

ELLISVILLE, MO - Many of us have spent just a few weeks practicing social distancing. But, a group of women in St. Louis has been doing it for decades.

A story about a cloistered order with a new perspective. The Passionist nuns have been living a life behind grates and curtains separated from the physical world in St. Louis for 72 years.

"It is a mystery how we can live and there are some men that live this life monks, cloistered monks," said Sister Mary Elizabeth, CP of the Passionist nuns.