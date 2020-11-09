Watch live: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 10,573 new and probably cases of COVID-19. Illinois now has a total of 498,560 cases. There were also 14 additional deaths, bringing the total to 10,210.
The state’s seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 11.4%. The state’s test positivity rate is 12.4%. The second number is used by officials for regional mitigation metrics.
According to the IDPH site, all but one of the state’s 11 health regions have a 7-day test positivity rate under the 8% threshold. You can check out the regional metrics on their site.
Gov. Pritzker is holding a press briefing at 2:30 pm and you can watch it in this story.
