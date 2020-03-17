Illinois is reporting its first coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Illinois is reporting its first death related to the coronavirus. The victim was a woman in her 60s from Chicago. She tested positive earlier this month and had contact with a known COVID-19 case. There are now more than 160 cases in 15 Illinois counties.

The Illinois Department of Health also says there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility. There are 22 cases there, effecting 17 residents and four staff.

The IDPH director said in a statement today, "Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to resident."

The state also has updated guidance for nursing homes:

• Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life residents

• Restrict all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel (e.g., barbers)

• Cancel all group activities and communal dining

• Implement active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms

The Illinois Attorney General is warning businesses to maintain fair prices on items related to the coronavirus. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says his office has received more than 100 complaints over the last few days about what they believe is prices gouging on items connected to the epidemic. Those items include hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, face masks.