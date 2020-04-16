Illinois jobless claims down 30%, 654K filed since March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Another 141,049 people in Illinois filed for unemployment last week, the third of an unprecedented period of jobless claims, although the number represented a 30% drop from the previous record-setting week.
The preliminary figure from the U.S. Labor Department accompanied 5.2 million filing claims nationwide as the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus continues to buffet the economy. The national total over the last month stretched to 22 million, the largest streak on record.
The state total was down from a record-setting 201,041 the week of April 4, which in turn broke the mark set the week before that of 178,421. Previously, the high mark in Illinois was just 25,800 on Jan. 9, 1982.