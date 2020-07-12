Breaking News
Illinois launches campaign to prevent abuse of seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is launching a $2.1 million campaign to prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation of seniors and adults with disabilities, a problem officials fear has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Illinois Department on Aging’s Office of Adult Protective Services received federal funds for the three-year campaign. It will include ads on television, online and via email that will encourage people to report suspected abuse of people age 60 and older and of disabled adults.

Adult Protective Services responded to over 21,000 reports of suspected neglect, abuse and financial exploitation of adults in 2019.

