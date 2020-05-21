Illinois lawmakers, 6 feet apart, catch up on delayed work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois General Assembly has convened in Springfield for the first time in 10 weeks, desks spaced apart and most members wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lawmakers are hoping to complete a spring session’s worth of work in three days after canceling all meeting days since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic. GOP Rep. Darren Bailey was removed from the House when he refused to wear a face covering. Despite 147 more COVID-19-related deaths, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is recovering enough to allow outdoor dining at restaurants with appropriately placed tables starting May 29.