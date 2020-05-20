Illinois Legislature meets to OK budget under COVID-19 cloud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois General Assembly will convene in Springfield Wednesday for the first time in 10 weeks, hoping to complete a spring session’s worth of work in three days.

The Legislature has canceled all its scheduled meeting days since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers must approve a state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. They’re facing a $7 billion pandemic-induced deficit. Extraordinary safety measures are in place.

The House is meeting in a downtown convention center to spread out. The Senate is in its chamber but only a handful of members and staff are allowed in at any time.