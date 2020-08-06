Illinois man dies after hit by anchor in Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say an Illinois man has died after being hit by a boat anchor on Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon, when 55-year-old Craig Gathmann, of Manito, Illinois, began operating a boat with the anchor still in the water.

The patrol says once the anchor released, the tension in the rope caused it to catapult out of the water, hitting Gathmann. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Patrol records show the incident was the second boating death on the lake this year.