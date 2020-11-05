Illinois man ejected from motorcycle after crashing into truck

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Vandalia man.

According to police, 37-year-old Skyler Henson was riding his 2009 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on Illinois Route 140 at Legion Drive when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, crashing into a 2019 Ford F150.

Henson was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say the truck, driven by 57-year-old James Reagen Jr. of Edwardsville, was traveling westbound when Henson crossed the center line.

Henson died at the scene.

Reagen was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say they do not know why Henson crossed the center line.

The investigation is ongoing.