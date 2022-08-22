ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago.

Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field.

Carlberg was wearing the same outfit as the photos in this article. Police said he may be wearing different shoes. He lives in Springfield, Illinois, and “suffers from a health condition,” according to police. The family is getting increasingly worried as he is without his medication. Police said he “does not know anyone from the St. Louis area.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or a Detective at 314-444-5738.