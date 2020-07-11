Illinois man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. – An Illinois man will be sentenced in August after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in a January car crash that killed a 56-year-old woman.

Conrad Gillespie pleaded guilty in Piatt County Court and will be sentenced on Aug. 11, according to the News-Gazette. He could receive up to five years in prison.

The Illinois State Police previously said Gillespie, 23, was south of Monticello on Jan. 8 when he attempted to pass another driver’s car. Authorities said Gillespie’s northbound car collided with Tonya Shearon’s car, which was headed south on the same road.