Illinois man sentenced to 18 years after fleeing hit-and-run

URBANA, Ill. – A Champaign man who drove into a crowd of people and fled the scene has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The News-Gazette reported Derek Overton was sentenced Thursday for the Sept. 24, 2019 incident that left one man paralyzed.

Overton says he drove into the crowd of people to escape from getting jumped. Overton’s offense is a Class 2 felony, but he faces Class X penalties between six and 30 years in prison due to prior convictions for residential burglary, aggravated battery and attempted residential burglary.

He has already served 253 days in county jail since the incident.