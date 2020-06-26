Illinois’ minimum wage set to increase July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois’ minimum wage is jumping up once again in 2020.

The state of Illinois said beginning July 1 workers will make at least $10 per hour.

The Illinois Department of Labor urges minimum wage earners to make sure their checks show the increase following July 1.

Governor J.B. Prtizker signed legislation in February 2019 to move the minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

At the time the legislation was signed, minimum wage workers made $8.25 per hour. The first increase of $1 was made on January 1, 2020. Before that increase, minimum wage hadn’t been raised since 2010 when it moved from $8.00 to $8.25.

The state said Cook County’s minimum wage is higher than the rest of Illinois’ increasing to $13 per hour on July 1. The City of Chicago’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 for those who work at businesses with between 4 and 20 employees whereas businesses with more than 21 employees in the city will pay their minimum wage workers $14 per hour starting July 1.

Illinois’ minimum wage is scheduled to increase at a rate of $1 per hour each year on January 1 until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025.

Employers with employees who regularly earn tips can offset wages for workers, such as food servers. Those employees can be paid a minimum of 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage, but they have to still earn at least the minimum wage after receiving tips.

Illinois said workers under 18 and work fewer than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $8 per hour.

Click here for more information on the changing minimum wage.