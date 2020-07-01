Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,015 deaths/ 21,551 cases IL: 6,923 deaths/ 143,185 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Illinois minimum wage workers get a pay raise on July 1

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD Ill. – Minimum wage workers in Illinois get a raise Wednesday, July 1. The statewide minimum goes up to $10 an hour.

This is the second increase this year in Illinois.

According to lawmakers, the state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase an additional $1 per hour each year on January 1 until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025.

The president of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce says the increase puts a burden on small businesses struggling to rehire workers after the pandemic shutdown.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News