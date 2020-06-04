Illinois National Guard debunks rumor being spread on flyers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois National Guard is debunking a flyer that is circulating again. The pamphlet says that they are part of a national lockdown for a two-week quarantine. The information being distributed by the people behind the flyer is not true. It was also not true the last time it was being widely shared.

This is what the Illinois National Guard posted to Facebook:

It seems “The Flyer” is circulating again. Let’s clear the air. One. More. Time.

This flyer, wherever it came from, [insert outside actor here] 🙄 is most assuredly false. DHS cannot deploy the National Guard and the Stafford Act doesn’t give anyone, including the President, the ability to do so. We’re not enforcing a quarantine or a lockdown. Remember, we’re likely your next-door neighbor, we live in the same communities we serve, we’re gonna keep it real with you. Illinois National Guard’s Facebook page



