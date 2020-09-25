Illinois native’s band ‘Broken Roots’ comes in 2nd place on America’s Got Talent

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EFFINGHAM, Ill. – The central Illinois country-rock band, Broken Roots was awarded second place Wednesday on the television talent competition, America’s Got Talent. One half of the band, Austin Weinstock is native to Effingham Illinois.

Effinghamdailynews.com reports in the finale show, the band performed “God’s Country” with the song’s original artist, Blake Shelton.

The final performance that earned them the second place title was a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.

The finale was a three-hour television event with performances from Usher, Ryan Tedler of OneRepublic, the Detroit Youth Choir, Julia Michaels, and J.P. Sax.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News