Illinois native’s band ‘Broken Roots’ comes in 2nd place on America’s Got Talent

EFFINGHAM, Ill. – The central Illinois country-rock band, Broken Roots was awarded second place Wednesday on the television talent competition, America’s Got Talent. One half of the band, Austin Weinstock is native to Effingham Illinois.

Effinghamdailynews.com reports in the finale show, the band performed “God’s Country” with the song’s original artist, Blake Shelton.

The final performance that earned them the second place title was a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.

The finale was a three-hour television event with performances from Usher, Ryan Tedler of OneRepublic, the Detroit Youth Choir, Julia Michaels, and J.P. Sax.