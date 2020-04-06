Illinois now has 307 deaths, 12,262 cases connected to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill - Illinois announced 33 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,006 new cases Monday. That brings the total in the state to 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths spanning 73 counties.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state is still working hard to secure more PPE. He said the state received 367,000 n-95 masks, 1,141,000 surgical masks nearly 693,000 gloves 142,000 surgical gowns from the national stockpile.

Officials in the state have ordered more than 10 million n-95 masks. Pritzker said if the states had to depend on the White House for PPE, they would come up short.

The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said 70% of the patients who died had co-morbid conditions. The conditions are commonly listed as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Here is a break down of the latest deaths:

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 2 males 80s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

