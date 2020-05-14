Illinois nurse shares experience of working in America’s coronavirus epicenter

COLUMBIA, Ill. – A Metro East nurse just returned from New York City Monday night where she volunteered to work at what has become America’s epicenter for the coronavirus. Kylie Underwood, 25, is from Columbia, Illinois. She spent one month working in the emergency room at a Brooklyn, New York hospital. She helped patients recover, and she held the hands of the dying.

“Humbling, humbling experience. There aren’t words to describe caring for people at end of life,” said emergency room nurse Kylie Underwood.

Underwood usually works at Christian Northwest Hospital. She felt compelled to go help in New York a few weeks into the pandemic.

“That was one of the best things. A bunch of strangers coming together for a bigger purpose,” said Underwood.

Underwood shared photos and videos from her 48-hour workweek. One of the images showed the imprint a mask makes when she wore it 12 hours straight. She played video of firefighters playing bagpipes as a salute to medical workers.

Service runs deep in Kylie’s family. Her grandfather is St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson. He said, “I was really proud she chose a profession that gave back to people because I’ve don’t that all my entire career.”

Watson said his granddaughter’s job may be more dangerous than his because he knows what he’s up against. She said she becomes frustrated when people disregard safety guidelines and don’t wash their hands or wear masks.

“When you see people not taking it seriously, walk in my shoes, you want to see the other side. You’ll regret it, you won’t want to see it,” said Underwood.

Underwood was determined to get to New York. The day she left her flight was canceled, and the next one and the one after that. She rented a car and drove all the way.