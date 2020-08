ST. CLAIR, Ill. – Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Illinois.

The St. Clair County Health Department is offering free walk-up and drive-thru testing Thursday in Fayetteville at the Fayetteville Village Hall on Main Avenue.

Testing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Health is offering free walk and drive-thru testing during the week at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.