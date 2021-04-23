Illinois official issues two scam warning for residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– The Illinois Secretary of State is warning residents to be on alert for two scams circulating the state.

One involves scammers sending unsolicited text messages claiming to be from the Illinois Secretary of State. The text messages contain vague references to “Problems with your information” and also reference “*IL* Secretary of State.” The text also contains a link to “uipendingcases.org.”

Secretary of State Jesse White says the text is a scam and you should not click on the link or provide any information.

He says his office would never request personal information, like a Social Security Number, via text message. He warns people to delete that text.

The second scam warning involves fraudulent websites offering online vehicle registration renewals for license plate stickers and then charging residents an additional fee for the registration.

White says one website, IllinoisCarReg.com, is an unauthorized website. He says the company behind it has sites for several other states.

He says the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the company.

White says residents who want to renew their license plate stickers should visit https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/ before renewing their stickers online.