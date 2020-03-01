Illinois officials announce new positive test for virus

CHICAGO (AP) – Health officials say a person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third suspected case in the state after two confirmed patients. The Illinois and Cook County Departments of Public Health made the announcement in a joint statement Saturday night. Officials say the unidentified patient is hospitalized in isolation as the test results await confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that two patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 had made a full recovery.