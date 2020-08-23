Illinois officials report 1,893 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,893 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Department officials on Sunday say they have confirmed six more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,880. The health department is also reporting a total of 220,178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories around Illinois have conducted 54,351 tests, resulting in a preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for the past week of 4.2%