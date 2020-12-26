Illinois panel recommends taller wind turbines amid concerns

A nearly 400-foot-tall wind turbine is seen Nov 16, 2020, at the El Reloj del Sol Wind Farm that is being constructed in rural Zapata County on the South Texas border. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

MONTICELLO, Ill. – A county board in central Illinois will decide next month whether to approve taller wind turbines despite some residents’ concerns that the loftier structures would become eyesores.

The News-Gazette in Champaign reports that Piatt County’s zoning board of appeals recently recommended a 625-foot limit, up from the current wind ordinance’s 500-foot limit. The county board is expected to consider that and other changes on Jan. 13. Apex Clean Energy, which is planning a 120-turbine wind farm in Piatt County, had requested a 675-foot limit for the tips of the turbines’ blades, arguing in part that taller turbines can generate more electricity.