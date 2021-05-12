Live: Illinois’ plan to safe return to travel and tourism

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Gov. Pritzker is expected to discuss the state’s safe return to tourism, travel, and exploring Illinois. The event is being held at Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.
Illinois will enter the “bridge phase” of reopening starting Friday, May 14.
Pritzker said Phase 5, which is a full reopening of the state, could happen as soon as June 11 if there are no significant reversals in key COVID-19 indicators statewide.
The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums, and amusement parks.