Illinois police chase ends on the Missouri side of the McKinley bridge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two people are in police custody after a police chase ended on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge. The chase started in Illinois and wound over the Mississippi River into Missouri.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the end of the chase. One of the suspects could be seen running from their vehicle. The man went into a building there. He surrendered a short time later.

It is not clear why police were chasing the suspect’s vehicle. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will b posted here as the story develops.