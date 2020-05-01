Breaking News
IL: 2,355 deaths/52,910 cases; MO: 329 deaths/7,562 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear; How is it affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world? Tune in now.

Illinois police chase ends on the Missouri side of the McKinley bridge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two people are in police custody after a police chase ended on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge. The chase started in Illinois and wound over the Mississippi River into Missouri.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the end of the chase. One of the suspects could be seen running from their vehicle. The man went into a building there. He surrendered a short time later.

It is not clear why police were chasing the suspect’s vehicle. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will b posted here as the story develops.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News