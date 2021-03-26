Illinois police searching for 3-month-old baby taken with stolen van in Alton

ALTON, Ill – Police say a 3-month-old baby was inside a van that was stolen Friday night in Alton, Ill. An Amber Alert has been issued.

They say around 7:30 p.m., the mother stopped at 735 Spring Street in Alton to pick up a friend. She left her gold Chevy Ventura minivan, with the keys in the ignition and turned on, in the driveway with her baby inside.

The suspect took off with the van and baby while the mother was inside.

The baby is wearing a onesie and is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

The van has the Illinois license plate CL84393.

If you have seen the van or know any information about this incident, contact police at 618-463-3505.

FOX 2’s Jeff Bernthal is gathering more information.