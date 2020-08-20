Illinois police searching for car theft suspects

COLUMBIA Ill. – Police are seeking to identify the suspects in a case involving a stolen vehicle.

Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle along North Main street in Columbia, Illinois overnight.

Police officers were able to catch the vehicle driving not far from that location in the 600 block of North Main. The two men driving the stolen pick-up truck then crashed into a fence nearby and fled the scene.

Officers called in canines to search for the men but they are still on the loose.