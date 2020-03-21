Illinois preparing for “stay-at-home” order to go into effect at 5 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the decision to order residents to shelter at home was one that was not made lightly but he says it is what is necessary to flatten the curve of the coronavirus in the state.

Well before the order to shelter at home was given in Illinois many residents started preparing for this moment.

Things like grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations and, medical offices will remain open. Restaurants will only be open for take-out and delivery.

For now, folks say they’re trying to make it through and help out where they can, but the uncertainty of how long this pandemic could last and what will happen in the meantime is in the back of their minds.

The order to shelter at home is expected to last at least until April 7 in Illinios.