Illinois regulators warn casinos to take virus precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois regulators are warning that casinos failing to follow guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus could be disciplined, including loss of their license.

Illinois allowed video gaming businesses and casinos to begin reopening on Wednesday.

The administrator of the Illinois Gaming Board, reminded operators in a message released Thursday that they must follow state protocols for operating during the pandemic. Those include face coverings in gaming establishments and casinos and social distancing along with regular hand washing.