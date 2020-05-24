Illinois releases Phase 3 guidelines for businesses and workplaces to safely reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor Pritzker unveiled industry-specific guidelines that allow for the safe reopening of businesses as the state progresses into Phase 3 on Friday.

All four regions of the state are on track to advance to Phase 3 of the plan in the coming days, allowing thousands of residents to return to work.

Retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining will be allowed to reopen.

“In every aspect of our pandemic response, and especially as we begin to safely reopen meaningful swaths of our economy, our number one priority must be the health and safety of our workers, our customers, and Illinoisans at large,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Phase 3 guidelines span 10 different industry categories. Each set of guidelines includes a common set of guidelines that are expected and encouraged among all employers and activity types, as well as workplace and program-specific guidelines.

Phase 3 of Restore Illinois is expected to bring approximately 700,000 Illinoisans back to the workplace.

In addition to industry-specific guidelines, the state developed a common set of standards all businesses must follow. Those standards include the required use of face coverings, social distancing, and informational signage on site, among other preventative measures.

In addition to the return to work and reopening of specific businesses, Phase 3 permits the following: small group gatherings of 10 or fewer; participation in select sports and outdoor activities, including tennis, boating and camping; and other activities where safe social distancing can be practiced.

You can find all guidelines and tool kits for businesses here.