Watch: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID briefing as emergency order extended in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to hold a COVID briefing this morning in Chicago. It comes as the governor extended the COVID restrictions in the state.

The order requires everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing for another 150 days. The original order expired Monday.

In August, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association opposed the mask mandate.

