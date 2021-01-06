Watch: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID briefing as emergency order extended in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to hold a COVID briefing this morning in Chicago. It comes as the governor extended the COVID restrictions in the state.
The order requires everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing for another 150 days. The original order expired Monday.
In August, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association opposed the mask mandate.
