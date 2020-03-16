Illinois reporting 12 new coronavirus cases

ST. LOUIS- The Illinois Department of Health announced 12 new cases of COVID-19. Peoria and Will Counties are now among the 13 other counties and the city of Chicago reporting cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. Those other cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing.

“We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed”, said IDHP Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a press released. “Information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild. However, older people and people of all ages with severe chronic medical conditions, like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness.”

Illinois officials encourage social distancing measures, such as working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community, and trying to avoid public transportation as much as possible.