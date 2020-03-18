Illinois reporting 128 new coronavirus cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 128 new cases of coronavirus disease across Illinois. There are now 17 counties reporting cases. There are now cases in Kendall and Madison Counties.

There are an additional 20 cases at the long-term care facility in DuPage County. The new cases bring the total there to 42. That is including 30 residents and 12 staff members. State officials warn the situation across the state is expected to get worse before it gets better.

During an afternoon press conference, The Illinois Department of Health director urged people to stay home if they can. Officials are trying to make sure the hospitals aren't overwhelmed and beds will be available for critical patients.

The Illinois Department of Health suggests implementing these social distancing measures:

• Staying home as much as possible

• If gatherings are necessary, limiting the number of people to 10

• Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting

• Checking with your provider about telehealth options